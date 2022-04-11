Iron man, Spiderman, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Deadpool characters heading to Trinity Walk this Easter weekend

The free Star Walk event will see heroes and villains from the big screen visit the centre on Good Friday, April 15 and Easter Saturday, April 16 from 11am to 4pm, to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Visitors can feel the Force as Star Wars cosplay members from UK Garrison (Friday) and 5th Legion (Saturday) patrol the malls, hunting for photos with shoppers.

Transformer's Bumblebee will be there both days with the Predator and Turtles on Friday alongside Iron Man, Batman, Spiderman, Wonderwoman, Deadpool and others on Saturday.

The Optimus Prime truck, Stormtroopers and Deadpool will at Trinity Walk this weekend.

Vehicles from the movies and TV include the A-Team van, Lightening McQueen and Only Fools and Horses van on the Friday.

Then the Optimus Prime Transformers truck will park up alongside a classic American Pontiac Trans Am and Lightening McQueen on the Saturday.

Free face painting will be available for young heroes 11am to 4pm both days and shoppers can also meet the big blue Trinity Walk mascot Trinny Bear throughout both days.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “This is our first major event of the year and the response we’ve had from both the public and the cosplay groups has been amazing, so we’d like to thank them all for their involvement.

“The mix of characters and vehicles that people are bringing to Star Walk is fantastic and should make for an exciting free couple of days, each with its own unique attractions. It’s also a fun way to support our local children’s hospice, Forget Me Not, and help raise vital funds for them.

“Cosplay characters will be out on the malls between 11am to 4pm each day, but don't forget the stars will need a few breaks – so if certain ones aren’t there when you arrive, then do hang around until they return.”

Wakefield BID is also joining the action as they will be bringing an 8 foot tall Easter egg and Easter character as part of their city centre egg hunt.

There will also be donuts on sale crafted by the Project D pop-up near New Look.

The event is being supported by various groups including The Cosmaniacs, CPM Entertainers, Egglestone Limousines, 5th Legion, UK Garrison 501th Legion, Simon Reed, ADT Haulage, Tanya cosplay and friends.