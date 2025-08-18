Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 14 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.
Every job can be found on Indeed.
1. Asda - Service Colleague
£12.45 an hour. The successful candidate will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the store, including serving customers, picking for home deliveries, and replenishing products on the shelves. Photo: Google Maps
2. New Balance - Retail Associate
The successful candidate will deliver total customer satisfaction to every customer, following the end-to-end customer journey – from entering the store to leaving the store. Photo: Google Maps
3. KFC - Team Member
Up to £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will take orders, handle the tills, and keep things clean whilst being able to stay cool under pressure. Photo: Google Maps
4. Barbour - Sales Assistant
The successful candidate will be reliable, hardworking and have a passion for delivering excellent levels of customer service. Photo: Google Maps