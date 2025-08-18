These jobs are all currently available on Indeed.placeholder image
Jobs in Pontefract: Here are 14 new job openings across Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are 14 new job openings that have become available across Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

If you’re looking for a new career this summer, one of these 14 jobs may be perfect.

Every job can be found on Indeed.

£12.45 an hour. The successful candidate will work across a variety of departments to ensure the efficient running of the store, including serving customers, picking for home deliveries, and replenishing products on the shelves.

1. Asda - Service Colleague

The successful candidate will deliver total customer satisfaction to every customer, following the end-to-end customer journey – from entering the store to leaving the store.

2. New Balance - Retail Associate

Up to £12.21 an hour. The successful candidate will take orders, handle the tills, and keep things clean whilst being able to stay cool under pressure.

3. KFC - Team Member

The successful candidate will be reliable, hardworking and have a passion for delivering excellent levels of customer service.

4. Barbour - Sales Assistant

