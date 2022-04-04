Join the Swap Shop at the Ridings Shopping Centre

After the success of Our Free Little Library, the centre is taking the concept a step further and introducing at the Swap Shop in an empty unit on the lower mall, later this month.

Shoppers will be able to borrow, swap or bring in items they no longer want, but other people may find useful!

Donations wanted include books, magazines, toys, board games, CDs, DVDs, albums/vinyl and computer console games.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations wanted include books, magazines, toys, board games, CDs, DVDs, albums/vinyl and computer console games.