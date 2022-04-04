Join the Swap Shop at the Ridings Shopping Centre
The Ridings Shopping Centre is opening a Swap Shop this month where shoppers will be able to borrow or swap items they may no longer want, but others might find useful.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:47 am
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:48 am
After the success of Our Free Little Library, the centre is taking the concept a step further and introducing at the Swap Shop in an empty unit on the lower mall, later this month.
Donations wanted include books, magazines, toys, board games, CDs, DVDs, albums/vinyl and computer console games.
Donations can be left at the customer service lounge on the upper mall next to Boots.