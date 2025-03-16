Junction 32 announces Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance as new charity partner for 2025

The Castleford shopping hotspot has announced Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) as their new charity partner for 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction 32 will cement its support of the Nostell-based charity with initiatives across its stores, as well as embarking on a range of fun-filled activities to help towards hitting its fundraising targets.

Operating three state-of-the-art helicopters, seven days a week, 365 days a year, YAA relies entirely on donations to carry out its essential work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To raise funds for the charity, Junction 32 will be hosting a series of onsite events throughout the year, which they will announce on their website soon.

Junction 32 will be hosting a series of onsite events throughout the year to raise vital funds for the charity.

Visitors to the shopping outlet can also donate to YAA in one of the many participating stores, as well as partaking in the centre’s fundraisers.

The partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance builds upon Junction 32’s ongoing mission, which aims for them to make a meaningful impact in the local community.

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: "This partnership will be a great opportunity to educate the people of Yorkshire on the life-saving service YAA provides and how their donations can save lives. Junction 32’s community is incredibly generous and supportive, and we have no doubt they will come together to make a real impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Berriman, interim regional fundraising manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to work with Junction 32 this year and have some exciting fundraisers and events in place.

"Yorkshire Ambulance relies on the generosity of our community to stay operational, and so without vital support, awareness, and donations, we would be unable to carry out our crucial rescue services. We truly appreciate all donations to our cause.”