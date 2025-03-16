Junction 32 announces Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance as new charity partner for 2025
Junction 32 will cement its support of the Nostell-based charity with initiatives across its stores, as well as embarking on a range of fun-filled activities to help towards hitting its fundraising targets.
Operating three state-of-the-art helicopters, seven days a week, 365 days a year, YAA relies entirely on donations to carry out its essential work.
To raise funds for the charity, Junction 32 will be hosting a series of onsite events throughout the year, which they will announce on their website soon.
Visitors to the shopping outlet can also donate to YAA in one of the many participating stores, as well as partaking in the centre’s fundraisers.
The partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance builds upon Junction 32’s ongoing mission, which aims for them to make a meaningful impact in the local community.
Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: "This partnership will be a great opportunity to educate the people of Yorkshire on the life-saving service YAA provides and how their donations can save lives. Junction 32’s community is incredibly generous and supportive, and we have no doubt they will come together to make a real impact.”
Helen Berriman, interim regional fundraising manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to work with Junction 32 this year and have some exciting fundraisers and events in place.
"Yorkshire Ambulance relies on the generosity of our community to stay operational, and so without vital support, awareness, and donations, we would be unable to carry out our crucial rescue services. We truly appreciate all donations to our cause.”