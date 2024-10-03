Junction 32: Castleford shopping hotspot to host amazing family fun events this October half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Junction 32, has announced an exciting lineup of events and activities for families this October half term.

Events includes live music performances, a host of Halloween festivities including a ghost hunt, special visits from local emergency service teams and much more, ensuring there's plenty to keep families entertained throughout the half term break.

On Monday, October 28 at 2pm, the Featherstone Rovers All Star Dance Academy will perform at Junction 32 to fundraise for their new costumes.

Two days later, on October 30, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team will be onsite to raise support for their lifesaving service.

To celebrate Halloween, (October 31), visitors to the centre will be able to partake in a whole host of activities, from soft toy tombolas and raffles to face painting and children’s craft tables.

For those in the spooky mood, there will be a pumpkin carving competition located within Junction 32’s retailers and a ghost hunt for added entertainment, alongside special prizes up for grabs.

The ghost hunt will see a spooky spectre placed in stores around the centre, along with a letter and a number – visitors simply need to unscramble the letters and add up the number to be in with the chance of winning a Halloween-themed gift.

The event will be supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, helping to support vital care to children and families across Yorkshire.

Finally, on November 1, Junction 32 will champion 50 years of Victim Support – a local charity which offers free and confidential guidance to people who have been affected by crime in Yorkshire.

Local charities, community groups and services are set to visit, including visits from Yorkshire police and fire teams.

What’s more, visitors can expect live music from Roots Rock Reggie who will be performing a whole host of genres.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re thrilled to bring a full schedule of exciting events to Junction 32 this half term.

"Not only will families have plenty of fun, but we’ll also be supporting some incredible charities and local community groups.

"Whether you’re here for the Halloween festivities, or supporting us to celebrate Victim Support’s 50th anniversary, there’s plenty to get involved in.”