Junction 32: Castleford shopping hotspot to host summer holiday treasure hunt for visitors TOMORROW

Junction 32 will host a summer holiday giveaway with an incredible treasure hunt for shoppers.

In a bid to give back to the local community, Junction 32 will be hiding five exclusive vouchers in select stores tomorrow (July 15).

These incredible gift vouchers will give even more unrivalled discounts to visitors, including 50 per cent off at Lucy & Yak and 30 per cent off at Castore.

The vouchers will be hidden in Junction 32 stores and will be placed anywhere from changing rooms to clothing rails.

Junction 32 will be hiding five exclusive vouchers in their stores on Tuesday.

Upon finding the vouchers, the lucky winners will have two weeks to spend them in store.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We can’t wait to offer our visitors with the chance to get their hands on these amazing vouchers!

"Whether you are treating yourself with a new summer look or surprising your nearest and dearest with a gift, we hope to add a little more joy to your July.”