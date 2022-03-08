Meet Star Wars characters at The Ridings Shopping Centre - and win a year of free films at Reel Cinema
The ultimate battle of good vs evil is coming to Wakefield this weekend.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:29 am
Sentinel Squad UK are visiting the centre on March 12, collecting for charity with Star Wars characters, photo opportunities, free face painting and a chance to win a year of free films courtesy of Reel Cinema Wakefield.
Everyone welcome to visit dressed up as their favourite Star Wars heroes to be in with a chance to win a year's film viewing - just share your picture in the centre on The Ridings' social media pages in the comment on Saturdays post with the hashtag #maytheforcebewithyou and #wakefield