Pets allowed inside Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford Wilko stores for the first time

It is the first time ever that Wilko has introduced such a policy, and comes about following a successful pilot at two locations.

It expects most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products instore that get their tails wagging.

Your furry friends will be allowed to browse all areas of the stores, except for food aisles, so they can sniff out their next favourite toy or treat from the pet sections of Wilko stores.

You can now take your pet to pick their own treats in Wilkos!

The stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly.