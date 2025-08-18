Pontefract businessman stars in national Coca-Cola campaign that reveals the untold stories of Britain’s corner shop bosses

Bobby Singh, owner of BB Superstore & Post Office, will feature in a six-part photography and mini docu-series as part of a new Coca-Cola campaign.

A Pontefract retailer has been chosen as one of the stars of a major new campaign by Coca-Cola, that spotlights the invaluable role that corner shops play in local communities.

Bobby Singh, owner of BB Superstore and Post Office in Pontefract, is one of six business owners from across the country that will feature in the ‘The Bosses’ – a new national campaign.

He will star in a new portrait and docu-series shot by multi-award-winning director Ross Bolidai and National Portrait Gallery photographer Serena Brown.

The short film, which highlights the importance of corner shops and their owners, reveals Bobby’s story of strength and inherited responsibility.

His journey began in Pontefract in 1984, when his father opened the family’s convenience shop – the BB Superstore on Love Lane. After losing his father as a teenager, in 1991, Bobby stepped up to help run the family shop alongside his mother - turning it into a vital part of the local community.

Now, Bobby’s identity is woven into the fabric of the historic town.

He proudly plays bhangra in the shop, and invites the community into his culture with humour and heart.

Bobby Singh, owner of BB Superstore and Post Office, said: “My roots are in Punjab, but my home will always be in Yorkshire.

"The community of Pontefract is of huge importance to myself and my family, and I’m proud to celebrate 41 years of serving it.

“Coca-Cola’s new campaign not only showcases the hard work and dedication of corner shop owners like myself, but shines a light on the importance of local convenience stores to their communities.

"I am hugely proud that our BB Nevison Superstore – founded on humble beginnings by my late father – continues to provide Pontefract with the essentials and support it needs, and will continue to do so for years to come”.

As well as being the subject of his own micro-documentary, Bobby’s face will be proudly on display on advertisement spots across Pontefract.

It comes as corner shops play an increasingly important role in daily life despite the struggles of the high street, with over a third (34 per cent) of people across Great Britain saying their corner shop is an essential resource in their everyday life, according to new research by Coca-Cola.