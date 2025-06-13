Here are some of the best local businesses across the district, recommended by Express readers.placeholder image
Here are some of the best local businesses across the district, recommended by Express readers.

Readers' favourites: 26 of the best local independent businesses in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
We asked Express readers to name their favourite independently owned businesses in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

From cafes to martial arts centres, there’s a variety of incredible local businesses that deserve more attention.

Here are 26 that were highly recommended by Express readers.

3 The Springs, Wakefield WF1 1PU

1. Wakefield Comics 616

3 The Springs, Wakefield WF1 1PU Photo: Google Maps

Sycamore Copse, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8DG

2. Wakey Bakey Cupcakery

Sycamore Copse, Lupset, Wakefield WF2 8DG Photo: Rivers Dale

97-99 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL

3. Recent Beans

97-99 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL Photo: Google Maps

27A Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1AS

4. Sew Susie Bloom

27A Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1AS Photo: Google Maps

