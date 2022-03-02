Spiderman, Iron Man, Transformers and Star Wars characters set to land at Trinity Walk this Easter

Trinity Walk shopping centre will play host to cosplay characters and movie-themed vehicles on Good Friday ,April 15, and Easter Saturday, April 16, from 11am to 4pm to help raise money for Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Cosplay film characters will be on the malls both days and set to feature characters from Star Wars, Transformers and superheroes ranging from Spiderman and Wonderwoman to Batman and Iron Man among others.

Film and TV vehicles will include an A-Team van, a replica of the famous Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler, replica Lighting McQueen with more set to be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Walk shopping centre will play host to cosplay characters and movie-themed vehicles.

Free face painting will be available 10am to 4pm both days at the family-friendly event which will also feature Trinny Bear the Trinity Walk mascot.

It will be just 50p parking all day Easter Friday for the bank holiday and people can find out more about the event at www.trinitywalk.com/events

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “If you love films and TV then we hope you’ll love this free event. After the last two years we’re ready to start getting our events going and all people need to do is turn up and have fun.

“We've got two days of activity lined up meaning if you can’t make it on one date, then there’s another chance to do something cool and fun this Easter weekend. Our shoppers tell us their kids love free face painting, so we’ve added that in to go alongside the characters and cars.

“Our friends at Forget Me Not children’s hospice need all the support they can get to keep doing their amazing work, so we’ll be collecting on both days to help raise vital funds.”

The hospice covers Wakefield and is based in Huddersfield, with demand seeing them support families from right across West Yorkshire.

Georgia Lane, Regional Fundraising Team Leader at Forget Me Not children’s hospice, said: “We’re already excited about this one and our volunteers can’t wait to be part of the action.

"Every penny really helps, so events like this help raise much needed funds and awareness of our services as a charity for families right across West Yorkshire.

“Movie and TV cosplay characters are the perfect fit for us give that we’re a children’s charity, so we hope to see lots of people out at Trinity Walk on Easter Friday and Saturday.”

The events is kindly being supported by volunteers and teams from CPM Entertainers, Egglestone Limousines, Star Wars costume groups 5th Legion and also UK Garrison, The Cosmaniacs plus Tanya cosplay and friends.