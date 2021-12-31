Supermarket opening times for Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainbury's this New Year
Whether it be bread and milk or a bottle of something to celebrate the New Year, you might be needing to pop out to get those last few bits.
So, if you do have to nip to the supermarket, you might find your local store has changed their opening times.
Here's when stores will be open:
TESCO
New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 9am to 6pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 6pm
SAINSBURY'S
New Year's Eve: 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day: 8am to 8pm
Sunday, January 2: 11am to 5pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm
ASDA
New Year's Eve: 6am to 7pm
New Year's Day: 10am to 5pm
Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm
MORRISONS
New Year's Eve: 7am to 6pm
New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm
Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm
LIDL
New Year's Eve: 8am to 7pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 8am to 10pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 10pm
ALDI
New Year's Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Year's Day: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 9.30am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm