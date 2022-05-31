Supermarket opening times for Wakefield Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury's over the Jubilee bank holiday

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend will see thousands of people taking part in street parties and other events.

And if you're looking to quickly dash out over the weekend for a few bits, then it is likely you'll still be able to shop at these major supermarkets across Wakefield.

ASDA

The store on Asdale Road will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 12am to 10pm.

Friday, June 3 from 6am to 10pm and Friday.

Saturday, June 4 from 6am to 10pm.

The store on Dewsbury Road will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 7am to 10pm.

Friday, June 3 from 7am to 10pm.

Saturday June 4 7am to 10pm.

The store on Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 7am to 10pm.

Friday, June 3 from 7am to 10pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 7am to 11pm.

The store on Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 6am to 10pm.

Friday, June 3 from 6am to 10pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 6am to 10pm.

TESCO

Wakefield's Tesco, at Westgate Wakefield Retail Park, Ings Road will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 8am to 8pm.

Friday, June 3 8am to 8pm.

The store on Cornmarket, Pontefract will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 6am to 8pm.

Friday, June 3 from 6am to 8pm.

The store on Fryston Road, Castleford, will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 6am to 11pm.

Friday, June 3 from 6am to 11pm.

MORRISONS

The Dewsbury Road store will be open:

Thursday , June 2 from 6am to 11pm.

Friday, June 3 from 6am to 11pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 6am to 11pm.

Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 4pm.

The store in the Ridings Centre will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 7am to 8pm.

Friday, June 3 from 7am to 8pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 7am to 8pm.

Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 4pm.

SAINSBURY'S

The store on Ings Road will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 7am to 8pm.

Friday, June 3 from 7am to 8pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 6am to 8pm.

Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 4pm.

The Marsh Way store will be open:

Thursday, June 2 from 7am to 8pm.

Friday, June 3 from 7am to 8pm.

Saturday, June 4 from 7am to 9pm.