The Ridings: Wakefield shopping centre to host record fair for music lovers this weekend

Shoppers will be able to browse their favourite records at a fair in Wakefield this weekend.

The record fair, hosted by Triple J Record Fairs, will take place on the ground floor of The Ridings on Saturday, May 25 from 9am until 4pm.

Customers will be able to buy from a wide range of records from a variety of genres, from numerous sellers.

