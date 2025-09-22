Wakefield entrepreneur thanks customers as dog business shortlisted at the UK Small Business Awards 2025

Leanne Jakeman launched Muddy Pawz Serenity in 2011, and opened up her first premise in Wakefield in 2018.

Founder and owner, Leanne Jakeman, first set up Muddy Paws Serenity in 2011 as a part-time hobby alongside her then job as a police officer.

“Having a dog of my own, Pippy D, I was inspired, and I wanted to offer a high-end dog business - so owners could leave their dog in a safe, trusted and loved premise.” Leanne, who is originally from Stanley, explained.

In 2014, she decided to pursue the business full time from her home in Rothwell – hiring staff and completing various dog grooming certifications.

Four years later, and, in April 2018 the first Muddy Paws Serenity premise officially opened in Outwood.

The business currently has an impressive 16-bed commercial daycare, a grooming salon with four stations, an outdoor area and an enrichment room.

Last month, Muddy Paws Serenity was named a finalist in the ‘Small Business of the Year’ category at the The UK Small Business Awards 2025.

On being shortlisted, owner Leanne said: “I was in shock and overwhelmed with happiness and couldn't wait to share the amazing news with my team and tribe of customers”.

Leanne Jakeman has also been named a finalist in the 'Female Entrepreneur of the Year' category.

As finalist for other awards were revealed, Leanne found out she was also shortlisted in the esteemed ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ category.

“To discover I was a finalist for ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ was really emotional for me.” Leanne continued.

"I have never looked back at what I have done, created and helped the local community.

"I feel very proud to represent West Yorkshire”.

The UK Small Business Awards 2025 will take place in Birmingham, on December 13.

Contributing her success to her loyal customers and her staff, Leanne said: “I want to thank all the valued customers old and new, in the local and surrounding areas to let us look after your fur babies, offering a safe, fun, happy place for the people of Wakefield to go.

"I also want to thank my staff and husband who have stood by me over the years to allow me to live my dream.

"They all have put their heart, soul, time and love into Muddy Pawz Serenity and we are a small, inseparable little family within the dog industry”.