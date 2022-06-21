You can now get paid £1,400 to wear and test real diamond rings

The job comes as wedding season is in full swing.

Austen & Blake are looking for the right person to wear and test some of their most beautiful white, yellow and black diamonds, emeralds, blue sapphires and rubies in a range of cuts and settings, and report back on how they wear.

The lucky candidate will be a loaned a new ring each week for 14 weeks and will earn £100 per week - a sweet total of £1,400.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxury jeweller, Austen & Blake is looking to hire their first ever diamond ring tester, who will be paid £1,400 to wear a new diamond ring every week for 14 weeks.

Applications will open at midnight on Saturday, June 25 and close at 11.59pm on Sunday, July 24, with the successful applicant being contacted no later than Tuesday, July 26 .

For those who are unsuccessful, not all is lost, Austen & Blake will provide all unsuccessful applicants with a 10% discount code straight to their inbox.

Full details on the job, how to apply and T&C’s can be found here.

Diamond expert, Anthony French said: “Whilst most brides already have their engagement rings by now, it’s the perfect time for others to feel inspired and pop the question to their partners.

“As a luxury jeweller, we want to ensure that all of our engagement rings offer both beauty and practicality. By bringing in our very own diamond ring tester, we hope we can get answers to some pretty important questions.

"Think, is it too heavy? Do the prongs catch on your clothes when getting dressed? Does it get in the way when washing up? How practical is it for everyday wear? Does it sparkle enough? What kind of comments do you get from friends, family and strangers?

"We want to know all of the above so that we can continue to make the most beautiful pieces that fit into your life seamlessly.