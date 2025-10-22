Yours Clothing and Bad Rhino to open new outlet-style superstore in Castleford's Junction 32

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
A new Yours Clothing and BadRhino outlet store will open in Junction 32 next week.
A new Yours Clothing and BadRhino outlet store will open in the Castleford shopping outlet next week.

The new Castleford outlet brings sister brands, Yours Clothing and BadRhino, together under one roof, offering a permanent 25 per cent sale alongside full price selections - a first for the brand in the area.

The new store will open next week, on Thursday, October 30 and will create ten jobs in the process.

The new store comes as part of the fashion company’s vast brand expansion which is seeing a series of new openings and relocations across the UK.

Team members across the new stores have shared their excitement over the brand’s expansion and the new openings.

“Our insert of menswear is fantastic, much needed in a city that has nothing to offer for men of a bigger size,” said one team member.

Another added: “Our fitting rooms have had a fabulous reaction, much more space and a higher finish”.

