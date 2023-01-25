Eight romantic cottage getaways in Yorkshire

Chapel of Rock is a converted chapel with rock and roll-inspired interiors

We have taken the hard work out of the search for place to stay away from it all.

From romantic retreats that are far from the madding crowd to large properties for an extended family gathering, there are many Yorkshire cottage options for a staycation.

To provide some inspiration, Yorkshire travel specialists Gorgeous Cottages have compiled eight of its most viewed cottages.

They include a converted chapel visited by the Hairy Bikers and a romantic retreat nestled high in the moorland above Robin Hood's Bay.

Chapel of Rock - Sleeps 10 + 2 dogs

This fabulously converted chapel near Harrogate has been featured on The Hairy Bikers Go North and was understandably the most-viewed property on the Gorgeous Cottages website for 2022. The quirky interiors are a shrine to all things rock and roll with drum kits, pianos, guitars and interesting things around every corner. There’s even a Wurlitzer jukebox to provide the holiday soundtrack.

The Pump House - Sleeps 2

Although this unique building was once a Yorkshire Water pump house, its secluded location and fabulous 5-star makeover means it’s now one of our most popular romantic retreats. The Pump House is nestled high in rugged moorland above the spa town of Ilkley and comes with a bubbling hot tub complete with 360-degree views of the surrounding scenery.

Blakey Bothy - Sleeps 2 + 2 dogs

You can get far from the madding crowd with a solo or couple’s break to this bijou bolthole in the middle of the North York Moors National Park. Up to two dogs can join you on a getaway to this Grade II-listed stone bothy which has cleverly designed interiors to make the most of the small space. You’ll also find a pub and shop less than a mile away in the pretty village of Castleton where you can catch the train to Whitby.

Station House - Sleeps 6

What was once an old station master’s house on the heritage Wensleydale railway line near Leyburn has been transformed into one of the most luxurious holiday homes in Yorkshire, thanks to an owner that designs superyachts for a living. The open-plan living space at the heart of the house has dramatic double-height ceilings and glass wall with bi-fold doors that lead straight out to the garden and bubbling hot tub.

Westfield House - Sleeps 8

This luxurious Victorian farmhouse is tucked away in the rolling green hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and comes with panoramic views of the peaceful surrounding countryside. The thing that sets this holiday home apart though and makes it one of the most viewed Yorkshire properties on the Gorgeous Cottages website is a wonderful glass-roofed outdoor pool. What could be finer than enjoying a morning swim before a bracing walk through the Yorkshire Wolds AONB?

Granary Cottage - Sleeps 2 + 2 dogs

This beautiful single-level barn conversion is just the right size for two with an idyllic spot in one of the most peaceful parts of the North York Moors National Park. It's just a scenic walk away from Robin Hood’s Bay, one of the prettiest and most popular seaside villages in Yorkshire, so that couples can enjoy the best of the coast and countryside on a getaway to this lovely romantic retreat.

Evergreen Cottage - Sleeps 4

This charming stone cottage has an elevated location in the market town of Richmond, close to the northern tip of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Take a springtime stroll along the River Swale to nearby Easby Abbey and enjoy views across to Richmond Castle from both inside the elegant property and the gorgeous cottage garden.

Blacksmith's Cottage - Sleeps 2 + 1 dog