Haven introduces new restaurant Slim Chickens at Primrose Valley in time for your summer holiday

Haven holiday park Primrose Valley, near Scarborough

Famous for its chicken tenders and hugely popular in the USA, Slim Chickens has 19 restaurants across the UK, although the first time it has ventured into UK holiday parks.

The brand is synonymous with offering real Southern chicken dishes and good old Southern hospitality, serving up cooked-to-order premium chicken with a side of Blues music - creating a relaxed, casual, but memorable experience.

“We are excited to be bringing the Slim Chickens restaurant franchise to Haven,” said Cain Savazzi, food and beverage operations director for Haven.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve our guest food and beverage experience and we believe that Slim Chickens will be the perfect partner as we provide a new dining experience on park.”

The new Slims Chickens restaurant at Primrose Valley will provide indoor seating so families can take their time enjoying their meals, with easy to use ordering kiosks and a range of food cooked fresh to order and served in less than 10 minutes.

Complementing the range of other food and beverage offerings, Haven guests at Slim Chickens can enjoy dishes such as the Slims’ signature buttermilk marinated chicken as well as a range of 15 signature dipping sauces from creamy blue cheese to the fiery inferno – and yes as hot as it sounds!

“Since launching Slim Chickens to the UK in 2018 we’ve seen a huge appetite amongst customers who want Slim Chickens to be part of their local communities, and landlords who want to bring Slim Chickens into their centres,” said Phil Neale, of Slim Chickens.

“We believe that the partnership with Haven will allow us to bring our great tastes of Slims to a wider audience and are looking forward to serving more families and being part of their Haven experience!”