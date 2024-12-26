Here are some places across the district that are often mispronounced.Here are some places across the district that are often mispronounced.
The eight of the most commonly mispronounced places across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 17th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST
Here are eight of the most commonly mispronounced Wakefield places, suggested by Express readers.

Whether you live in the district or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange, but wonderful, pronunciations.

From Glasshoughton to South Kirkby - here are eight of the most commonly mispronounced Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford place names.

Readers shared that they have heard Havercroft pronounced as "H-ava-croft" with the emphasis on the "ava".

1. Havercroft

Readers shared that they have heard Havercroft pronounced as "H-ava-croft" with the emphasis on the "ava". Photo: Google Maps

Readers shared that visitors to South Kirkby often forget the additional k, pronouncing it as "Southy Kirby" instead.

2. South Kirkby

Readers shared that visitors to South Kirkby often forget the additional k, pronouncing it as "Southy Kirby" instead. Photo: Google Maps

Many people struggle with the pronunciation with South Elmsall, instead saying "South Elm-sall" - emphasising the "l".

3. South Elmsall

Many people struggle with the pronunciation with South Elmsall, instead saying "South Elm-sall" - emphasising the "l". Photo: Google Maps

One reader shared how many forget to add the "h" to Ryhill, instead saying "Ry-ill".

4. Ryhill

One reader shared how many forget to add the "h" to Ryhill, instead saying "Ry-ill". Photo: Google Maps

