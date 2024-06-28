The Ridings: Wakefield shopping centre hosts interactive display for Learning Disability Week
Learning Disability Week took place last week (June 17 to June 23) and celebrated those with learning disabilities and how they challenge the barriers they face.
To celebra, The Ridings hosted the ‘Do You See Me’ installation on June 20, created by support provider Dimensions, which included displays of the life stories of people living within the local community who are supported by the organisation.
Those featured in the display were at the centre on the day, sharing their passions, and plans for the future with members of the local community, and shifting stereotypes which may provide a limiting view of what they are capable of.
Azrab Mohammed, Emma Fraser and David Smith are all supported by Dimensions and played a key role in bringing the event to life.
They said: “We have all come together to discuss, plan and prepare for the Do You See Me event. This has gone very well. We have shared our experiences in the hope for a more inclusive future. We are here now, and we want to be seen.”
Sylvia Williamson, Quality Improvement Coach for the North Region at Dimensions, said: “Working alongside the people we support to create this event has been a highlight for me.
"They have been such a creative team, who have worked really hard to pull the event together. They have demonstrated great ambition not just for themselves and this event but for their peers and for all people with learning disabilities.”
