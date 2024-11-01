Thornes Park Stadium: Top sports facility with upgraded all-weather running track opens in Wakefield

Wakefield Council has opened its newly upgraded all-weather running track and other top sports facilities at Thornes Park Stadium.

The upgraded track is fully accessible, with dedicated accessibility points for the hammer cage and shot put.

This new facility aims to provides a safe environment for running all year round, even in the dark – ensuring that both casual runners and seasoned athletes can train safely.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are so pleased to have these fabulous world-class facilities in our district, that are for athletes of all abilities to use. Whether you’re already active, or just getting started.

“We hope Thornes Park will inspire lots of people to get involved in sport and enjoy the many physical and mental health benefits of an active lifestyle."

The sports facility has an Athletics Village that includes a hammer cage, shot put, long jump, high jump, pole vault, steeplechase with water jump, and state-of-the-art LED floodlighting for evening and winter training.

Local athletics clubs, including Wakefield Harriers, Savvy Park Runrz and Wakefield Triathlon Club, will be using the track, offering even more opportunities for the community to get involved.

The track and athletics facilities is also open for bookings from schools, organisations, and clubs – making it perfect for sports days, training sessions, and events.

The use of the track is free for Aspire members, £4 for non-members over 18 and £2.90 for under 18s.

For more information or to book, contact Thornes Park Stadium on 01924 302385 or email [email protected]