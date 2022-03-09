Travel column with Katie Butler: Jet2 are first UK airline to scrap mask wearing on its flights

Face masks are no longer mandatory on Jet2.com flights. Photo: Getty Images

Katie Butler writes: However, at present it seems to be almost daily that we are dealing with changes to entry and exit rules but thankfully now it is getting easier to travel.

In addition, last week Jet2.com announced that it would be dropping the rule for passengers to wear a face mask on its flights.

Jet2.com has become the first major airline to drop the rule.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The updated advice is on the Jet2.com website and reads as follows:

“England and Northern Ireland: It’s no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes. However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination.

“Scotland: It’s still a legal requirement for everyone aged six years and over to wear a face mask at our Scottish airports and onboard our planes travelling to and from those airports. This is the case even if you’re fully vaccinated. Of course, should you feel you would prefer to wear a mask on your flight, then that is entirely your own personal choice.”

Other changes in the last week are as follows:

Vaccinated visitors to Greece will no longer need to complete a passenger locater form before entering the country from March 15.

If you are fully-vaccinated and wish to travel to Greece after March 15 you will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 test, as showing a valid vaccination certificate will allow you to enter without the needs for testing.

If you are not fully-vaccinated you will still be able to travel to Greece by showing the following:

a) Certificate of recovery from Covid-19

b) Proof of a negative PCR test, undertaken within the 72 hour period before arrival into Greece

c) Proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 24 hour period before your arrival into Greece

Ireland has dropped all Covid restrictions for travellers.

The relaxation of rules came into force from Sunday March 6, including the removal of the PLF (passenger locater form).

No forms, no tests and no proof of vaccination.

With effect from March 5 if you are fully-vaccinated you no longer need to show a negative Covid-19 test to travel to the Maldives, although be careful not to get caught out, as some airlines may still have the requirement to test before boarding the flight.

The UK passenger locater form remains in place for both fully-vaccinated travellers and those that are not vaccinated.

The form was simplified marginally in February, however, it has been well publicised that the forms may well be scrapped in time for the Easter holidays.