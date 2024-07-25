Wakefield home care company hosts charity fundraising ball for older residents in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead Wakefield has given older people an evening to remember at its charity fundraising Summer Ball, with the goal to help prevent loneliness.

The company, who support older people in their own homes, hosted the fundraising gala at Rogerthorpe Manor in Badsworth, with the aim to raise vital funds for numerous charities whilst ensuring elderly residents across the district had a night to remember.

Ultimately, the ball raised over £500 for Home Instead’s chosen charities – with the funds set to support numerous local organisations that prevent loneliness amongst older people and help them stay connected to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees included the Civic Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Julie Grace, and Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Maureen Tennant-King and local talented singers AJ and Damion.

Local home care company, Home Instead Wakefield, recently hosted a fundraising Summer Ball with the goal to help prevent loneliness amongst older people.

Owner of Home Instead Wakefield, Robert Moore, said: “What a fantastic evening. We brought together clients, care professionals and people from across the community for a glamorous evening, and it was an honour to have Councillors Julie Grace and Maureen Tennant-King attend.

“Home Instead Charities is the charitable arm of our business, and it has done so much over the years to keep older people stimulated and connected to others. I’m so proud that our team has raised more funds to enable this work to continue.”