Wakefield home care company hosts charity fundraising ball for older residents in the community
The company, who support older people in their own homes, hosted the fundraising gala at Rogerthorpe Manor in Badsworth, with the aim to raise vital funds for numerous charities whilst ensuring elderly residents across the district had a night to remember.
Ultimately, the ball raised over £500 for Home Instead’s chosen charities – with the funds set to support numerous local organisations that prevent loneliness amongst older people and help them stay connected to the community.
Attendees included the Civic Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Julie Grace, and Deputy Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Maureen Tennant-King and local talented singers AJ and Damion.
Owner of Home Instead Wakefield, Robert Moore, said: “What a fantastic evening. We brought together clients, care professionals and people from across the community for a glamorous evening, and it was an honour to have Councillors Julie Grace and Maureen Tennant-King attend.
“Home Instead Charities is the charitable arm of our business, and it has done so much over the years to keep older people stimulated and connected to others. I’m so proud that our team has raised more funds to enable this work to continue.”
One attendee commented: “I would just like to say what a fantastic day we had at the Summer Ball. It was perfect and very well organised. It was so nice to have somewhere to go that you could dress up for. I look forward to hopefully many more occasions like this.”
