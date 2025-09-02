Brits fly out to Istanbul to save big on dental pain relief

Toothache sufferers in the UK are discovering a new cure — not just for their pain, but for their wallets.

More and more Brits are booking flights to Istanbul, Turkey, where root canal treatments cost a fraction of UK prices, with savings of up to 80% compared to back home.

While a single root canal can set you back £700–£900 in the UK, clinics in Istanbul are offering the same treatment — with world-class dentists and cutting-edge technology — for just £120–£250 per tooth.

Modern dentistry - but without the pain

At Istanbul’s Lema Dental Clinic, treatments are performed using digital imaging, rotary endodontic tools, apex locators, and microscopes.

The result? Faster, safer, and virtually painless root canals that save your natural teeth — without the trauma.

Specialist endodontists trained internationally handle the procedures, and the clinic follows strict EU-standard hygiene protocols with single-use instruments and advanced sterilisation.

How much does the root canal cost in Istanbul

Here’s how costs compare in 2025:

Single Root Canal (per tooth): £120–£250 (Turkey) vs £700–£900 (UK)

Root Canal + Crown: £400–£650 (Turkey) vs £1,000+ (UK)

Full Smile Makeover with Root Canal Treatment: £3,500–£5,500 (Turkey) vs £12,000+ (UK)

With prices this low, many Brits are adding cosmetic extras such as veneers, whitening, or crowns alongside their root canal — turning what starts as pain relief into a smile makeover.

Dental tourism made easy

Direct flights from London to Istanbul take just four hours, and many clinics — including Lema — provide VIP transfers, hotel stays, translators, and priority appointments.

That means you can land, get treated, and even explore the city’s famous bazaars and landmarks before heading home pain-free.

Clinics like Lema Dental Clinic use FDA- and CE-approved materials, internationally recognised sterilisation standards, and multilingual staff (English, German, French, Arabic, Russian). Patients say they feel like VIPs from the first WhatsApp consultation to the final check-up.

From agony to relief — without the UK price tag

If you’ve been putting off a root canal because of the cost — or fear of pain — Istanbul offers the perfect solution. World-class care, modern technology, and life-changing savings make Turkey one of the fastest-growing dental destinations for UK patients.

Contact Lema Dental Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey

WhatsApp: +90 542 107 2668

