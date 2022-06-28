IN PICTURES: Pontefract and Castleford people who made the news in 2005

Royal Ascot at York. From left: Julie Hesling, Michelle Holt and Jenny Hesling of Castleford, and Dawn Davis of Leeds.

A-level results at St Wilfrid's Catholic High School in Featherstone. From left: Stephanie Grace, Rachel Henshaw and Emma Hallas, who all got the grades they needed to go to their chosen universities.

School liaison officer PC Martyn Norton helping coach Airedale High School's under-15s rugby league team.

Girl trio band 'Caution' made a home visit to Les Hawkins, aged 96, of Ackworth. The girls appeared on the TV show X Factor and were slated by pop guru Simon Cowell, so Les spoke out in support of the girls. Left to right, Lisa Pearson, Julie Blackburn and Kirsten Allan.

Airedale High School's year seven girls rugby league team who appeared in the Powergen National Schools finals before the Rugby League Challenge Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

