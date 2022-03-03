PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Pontefract area who made the news back in 2007

4.

Scouts, cubs and beavers from the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford area at the Scouting Sunrise Camp at Nostell Priory to celebrate 100 years of scouting. Cub Sam Holley, eight, talking on the radio to the World Scouts headquarters in Geneva, watched by scout treasurer John Carter and cubs, from the left, Ben Arnold, James Battye and Ben Askew.