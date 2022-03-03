PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Pontefract area who made the news back in 2007

A look back at life in Pontefract, Castleford and Featherstone in 2010.
1.
Doncaster Racecourse Ladies Day. Sianne Hopkins of Pontefract and Sharron Allenby of Hull.
2.
From the left, Jaci Beckett, Carol White and Clare Pearce on board the converted fire engine limo from Limelight Limousines, Pontefract.
3.
New College, Pontefract. Students made mayoral chains out of liquorice as well at hair and jewellery items. Pictured: Students Emma Powell 18, Kasie Travis 18, Charlotte Harrison 17 and Ellie Clarke 17, with some of their work.
4.
Scouts, cubs and beavers from the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford area at the Scouting Sunrise Camp at Nostell Priory to celebrate 100 years of scouting. Cub Sam Holley, eight, talking on the radio to the World Scouts headquarters in Geneva, watched by scout treasurer John Carter and cubs, from the left, Ben Arnold, James Battye and Ben Askew.