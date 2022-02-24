Gemma Hepworth from Purston, near Pontefract, who appeared in a Milky Bar advert

PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Pontefract area who made the news back in 2010

Can you spot anyone you know?

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:27 pm

A look back at life in Pontefract, Castleford, Featherstone and Allerton Bywater in 2010.

1.

Thomas and Isabel Corbett, of Pontefract, who appeared on bus adverts promoting services to Pontefract Hospital. Pictured with mum Kathryn and dad Matthew.

2.

Melanie Garbutt of Passion Flowers in Upton, near Pontefract, who won Florist of the Year at the Chelsea Flower Show

3.

Maureen and David James who reopened The Robin Hood pub on Wakefield Road, Pontefract

4.

Copleys Farm Shop Festival pie eating 2010 champion Bob Newbould celebrates at the Pontefract event

