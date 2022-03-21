Kettlethorpe prom at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract. Pictured L/R: Sally Flint, Charlotte Raper, Abigail Green, Amy Easter, Hollie Craven, Rebecca Simpson and at the front Sarah Beaumont.

PICTURE GALLERY: People from the Pontefract and Castleford area who made the news in 2010

By Jane Chippindale
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:56 pm

A look back at life in Pontefract, Castleford, Featherstone and Knottingley in 2010.

Knottingley High was one of five schools that missed out on school improvements as the government axed the scheme. Pictured: Headteacher Elizabeth Churton with L/R Jessica White, Natalie Downes, Nathan Garfoot and Beki Elcock.

Presentation of Wakefield Council Clean and Green School Award to Three Lane Ends Primary School, Castleford. Pictured L/R: Zack Kear with classmates - Kamil Rzepecki, Brogan Herbert, Daisy Johnson, Jessica-Mae-Clarkson-Osborne, Thomas Ardron and Councillor Olivia Rowley.

Pupils at Knottingley High School collecting their GCSE results. Pictured L/R: Megan Louise Lunt, Maria Wagstaff, Hana Louise Denton and Laura Jones.

St Wilfrid's High School, Featherstone, Back to the 80s show. Pictured L/R: Nicola Bamforth, Joe O'Donnell who plays Fergal and Louise Garland-Jones.

