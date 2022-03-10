PICTURE GALLERY: People from the Wakefield area who made the news back in 2004

A look back at life in Wakefield in 2004.
Goths from Wakefield, Laura Haynes, left and Verity Hatfield, adding a splash of colour to their outfits for the Whitby Goth Weekend.
Pupils from Stanley Grove Primary School practising how to walk to school safely with a little help from Barney Rubble. Owen Felkin aged six starts the walk.
Wakefield Girls School hockey team with their trophies. Pictured from back left Hettie Barker, Ellie Rawnsley and Vanessa Coughlan all aged 12. Front left Emma Corbett, Lucy Chaplin, Laura MacGregor (captain), Joanna Leigh, Jayne Lawson and Katie Bacon all aged 11.
Kev Batty who is doing a sponsored bike ride from Wakefield to Paris and back, is pictured with members of the Wrenthorpe Rangers Junior football club, who have raise £1,250. Left to right, Emily Binks, Jacob Rayner, Philip Craske, Andrew Morvan, Jack Hegarty and Alex Thompson.