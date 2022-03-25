Leeds United fans queue for play off final tickets. Jack Dearnley (left) aged 17 from Ossett and Sam Aveyard aged 17 from Horbury with their tickets.

PICTURE GALLERY: Wakefield people who made the news in 2008

See if you can spot anyone you know.

By Jane Chippindale
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:40 am

A look back at life in Wakefield in 2008.

1.

Three students from Wakefield College are competing in the UK Skills Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy regional competitions. Pictured (left to right): Chelsy Holland, Ashleigh Wright, Jessica Carter and Rebecca Boucher.

2.

Hemsworth Arts and Community College celebrating after achieving very good league table results. Pictured (left-right): Kendall Cartwright and Jake Taylor, looking on is head teacher Pamela Massett, with pupils.

3.

Josh Young at the Wakefield Skate Park in Thornes Park.

4.

The Fleur de Lys Majorettes entertain the crowds at the May Day Gala at Thornes Park.

