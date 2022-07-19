Hi there, we’re Melvin & Kelvin. We are double the trouble! We are brothers and best buds, always attached to one another’s hip.

RSPCA: Adorable kittens requiring forever homes in Wakefield

Could you give these brothers a loving home?

By Jane Chippindale
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:00 am

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.

1. Melvin and Kelvin

We absolutely adore cuddling up to each other for our mid-day nap but have our best fun when wrestling, playing, climbing and chasing each other!

Photo: RSPCA

2. Melvin and Kelvin

We are both super active and just full of fun and mischievousness.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Melvin and Kelvin

We would love to go home to a family that will take in and love our mischievous behaviour and join in our fun and games ♥

Photo: RSPCA

4. Melvin and Kelvin

We are a bit nervy of people's sudden and quick movements, so would love a family with kids that have experience with cats like us.

Photo: RSPCA

