RSPCA: Adorable kittens requiring forever homes in Wakefield

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Melvin and Kelvin
We absolutely adore cuddling up to each other for our mid-day nap but have our best fun when wrestling, playing, climbing and chasing each other!
2. Melvin and Kelvin
We are both super active and just full of fun and mischievousness.
3. Melvin and Kelvin
We would love to go home to a family that will take in and love our mischievous behaviour and join in our fun and games ♥
4. Melvin and Kelvin
We are a bit nervy of people's sudden and quick movements, so would love a family with kids that have experience with cats like us.
