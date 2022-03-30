RSPCA: An adorable ginger and white cat called Trent is looking for a home

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
I have undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre (the extra TLC I didn’t mind!). Now I am on the road to recovery, I am ready to find my new forever home and family ♥.
I am a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give me – I reckon I’m everyone’s favourite!
I love being stroked and love to play football with my toys, I also won’t say no to a good long cat nap either!
I am looking for an experienced family who will be calm and patient with me while I settle into my new home.