RSPCA: Dogs and cats looking for their forever homes

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Alfie (Border Collie cross)
I would love a family who have plenty of time to spend with me and give me lots of love and maybe let me onto their sofa too! I’m definitely more of a scenic route sort of walker, I’m not a big fan of busy and noisy places but a four-legged friend helps ease my anxieties, so I would love walking with friends or live with another dog.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Jake (Shepherd cross)
I need an experienced family who are willing to continue my training with the branch behaviourist. I am still a bit unsure of things at times, so an adult only home would be perfect for me. I hope I can find a family that will let me live my life to the absolute max and just enjoy lots of fun and love ♥
Photo: RSPCA
3. Tyson (Rottweiler
I would love a family who have experience with Rottweilers – I definitely have some of the breed's typical goofy antics! I’m hoping for a family who can give me lots of love, fuss and attention, that would just be perfect ♥
Photo: RSPCA
4. Lucky
I hope to find a family that will give me lots of love and attention and it would be great to join a family with kids who are experienced with cats. I will make a lovely family pet, I can’t wait to find my forever home ♥
Photo: RSPCA