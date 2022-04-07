RSPCA: Dogs, cats and rabbits all looking for homes

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1. Dottie
The team here call me Little Miss Posh Pants, I certainly have a good bit of etiquette about me! I am playful and love attention. In my short life, I’ve had too many homes (through no fault of my own), so now, I am looking for my final forever family ♥.
2. Flora
I'm a Cane Corso and I have had a bit of cosmetic surgery (ears and tail) but please don’t let this look give you the wrong impression of me. I’m super affectionate and have heaps of personality. I'm ready to give my new family lots of love and laughter.
3. Jessie and Ginge
Apart from our looks, we are practically identical in every way – we are both loving and affectionate with people and always happy to say ‘meow’ to everyone we see. We are looking for a home together where we can spend our days cuddled up to one another alongside our new forever family ♥.
4. Poppy and Lucky
We have both been spoilt with lots of fuss and attention from the team and volunteers here at the centre and we won’t complain! We both love being lap dogs, anyone’s lap is our comfiest spot, we love strokes and cuddles. We are both little but have huge personalities.