RSPCA: One year-old Sonic the Staffy cross is looking for a forever home

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1.
I didn’t have the best start in life, I was found by the inspectors, abandoned in a yard and looking very underweight – I haven’t let this put a damper on my future though!
Photo: RSPCA
2.
I’m such an excitable little pup and have loved spending lots of time with the team and volunteers here.
Photo: RSPCA
3.
I get so happy when I see someone I know, I’ll just zoom and spin around in circles!
Photo: RSPCA
4.
I’m still learning to be confident walking on my own in the big wide world and my four-legged walking buddies are definitely helping me along the way!
Photo: RSPCA