RSPCA: Rex the German Shepherd is looking for a forever home

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1.
I was a bit of a nervous lad at first but with lots of patience and time to settle in, I’ve really come out of my shell and shown the team how much of an energetic and playful dog I am.
2.
I love to play catch with tennis balls, I prefer to keep them though, they’re fun to carry around with me!
3.
I’m also a big foodie which is great when I’m learning new tricks with the animal care team.
4.
I am looking for a home which is quite rural so I can enjoy a good sniff in all the fields and be away from noisy roads.