RSPCA: Teddy the adorable Cockerpoo is looking for a forever home

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
Hi there, I’m Teddy. I'm an apricot male Cockerpoo and I'm one year 5 months old (approximately).
I’m absolutely full of beans and high on life. I love everything I get to do at the animal centre which includes walking and playing with my four-legged friends and then watching TV in the dog house with my animal care handlers.
I struggled with home life before I came to the animal centre, so the branch behaviourist helped me with a training plan – she always has me working hard!
I’m learning so many new life skills to get me ready for my new forever home.