RSPCA: These cats are all looking for forever homes

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952.
1.
Hi there, I'm Mimi. I’m a very loving and affectionate cat and enjoy playing with my jingle ball. I love spending my days sat on someone’s knee and getting lots of strokes and cuddles!
2.
Hi there, we’re Louis and Leo. We absolutely love each, we’ve been together since we were little ones! We are both super active and playful with each other and the volunteers but once we’ve had a good run around we’re ready for snuggle time and a cat nap!
3.
Hi there, I’m Oscar. I’m a little on the chunky side but that just means I have a big heart and more love to give! I’m super friendly and a proper gentleman.
4.
Hi there, I’m Misty. I’m a really loving and affectionate lady but for me to shine I need a little bit of extra time to settle into a new home. Once I feel comfortable around you, I’ll love all the strokes you can offer!