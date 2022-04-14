Wakefield people who made the news in 2004 and 2010

A look back at life in Wakefield back in the noughties.
1. 2004
Council Leader Peter Box chats to pupils Alex Hancocks and Sammy Parkes about the calendar they helped put together at Wakefield City High School.
2. 2004
www.friendsreunited.co.uk at Wakefield Girls High School. Pictured Damanjeet Mullhi and Clare Kirton who used to be head girl and deputy head and attended the school from 1982-89.
3. 2004
Wakefield Schools Media Challenge event held at Thornes Park College. Left to Right: Chloe Hartshorn, Graham Fuller, Zara Gisby, Stuart Wright of InSpa, Kirsty Skeeme, James Walker and Laura Field.
4.
Charlotte Searle of Wakefield, holds aloft a Yorkshire Rose flag in front of Leeds Civic Hall as part of the Yorkshire Day Celebrations.