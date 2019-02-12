80 new jobs for Wakefield as The Range confirms opening date

Home, leisure and garden retailer The Range will bring 80 jobs to Wakefield when it opens later this year.

In November, the retailer confirmed plans to take over the unit which previously housed Wakefield's Homebase store.

The Ings Road unit has stood empty since Homebase store ceased trading in January.

But a spokesperson for The Range confirmed that the company would be opening a store in the unit later this year.

At the moment, shoppers have to travel to Leeds' City South Retail Park to visit The Range.

The retailer currently stocks more than 65,000 products in more than 150 stores nationwide.

The new store is expected to create up to 80 jobs for the local area, a mixture of full-time and part-time roles.

The Range is expected to open on Friday, April 19, 2019.