Wakefield's Homebase store to be replaced by The Range

The Range have announced plans to take over the unit which currently houses Wakefield's Homebase store.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Homebase, on Ings Road, will close in January 2019.

A spokesperson for The Range confirmed that the retailer is planning to take over the unit.

The home, leisure and garden retailer currently stocks more than 65,000 products in more than 150 stores nationwide.

In August, Homebase announced plans to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) and published a list of 42 stores marked for potential closure.

The Wakefield store was not among the list of closures.

But as a result of negotiations with landlords, the Ings Road store has now been marked for closure, and is expected to cease trading on Friday, January 4, 2019.

The Range was unable to confirm an opening date for the new store.