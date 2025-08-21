When this 85-year-old Wakefield heritage clothing store is returning to the Junction 32 shopping centre

Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam

Editor in chief (north), National World

Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Outlet shopping destination Junction 32 has announced British Wakefield-born heritage brand Double TWO, is returning to the centre this weekend.

Due to open August Bank Holiday weekend, the new 1,500 sq ft store next to Starbucks. will include brand’s iconic shirts and feature feature interactive video screens, showcasing new product ranges and exclusive promotions. Special discounts will be on offer.

Founded in 1940 in Wakefield by entrepreneurs Isaak Donner and Frank Myers, Double TWO revolutionised men’s fashion with patented detachable collars and later introduced the world’s first polyester shirt in collaboration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Yorkshire lad wins £140k luxury motorhome and £50k cash in a spot the ball competition

More than 85 years later, the brand is still going strong and serving its high-quality menswear to the people of Yorkshire.

placeholder image

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy the new store and to welcome them back to the centre!”

Located in Glasshoughton, Castleford, Junction 32 is located close to Junction 32 of the M62 and offers free parking for 1400 cars, electric car charging points and accessible spaces along with 10 coach bays.

Related topics:Junction 32WakefieldYorkshireM62Shopping
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice