97 per cent of signatures on Yvette Cooper MP petition 'are NOT from her constituents'

MP Yvette Cooper's office has said most of the people calling for her to be deselected do not live in her constituency.

More than 27,000 people have now signed a petition calling for the politician to be deselected by her local labour party.

READ MORE: Petition to deselect Yvette Cooper MP signed more than 22,900 times

But a sample poll, carried out by Ms Cooper's office, suggests that as many as 97 per cent of the signatories live outside the Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituency.

That would mean 810 of the signatures on the petition have come from Ms Cooper's own constituents.

Working with Change.org, the politician's office went through the first 100 comments on the petition, and found just three residents from the Five Towns.

The petition site have also disabled comments on the petition, after a number of death threats were left in the comments section.

Local labour party chair David Jones had previously expressed concerns that the "vast majority" of people who had signed the petition did not live in the local area.

Earlier this year, a man was cautioned by police after making death threats against the politician.

Ms Cooper's office said all threatening comments had been reported to the police.