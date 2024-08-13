Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford Male Voice Choir and Ensemble 229 will be performing “Alfie’s Appeal – Afternoon Assortment” at Altofts Methodist Church on Saturday August 31 at 2pm.

The concert is to raise funds for Yorkshire's Brain Charity, Young Lives Vs Cancer and for Candlelighters. Alfie's Appeal was inspired by Alfie who was 3 years old when he was disgnosed last year with a Medulloblastoma brain tumour. This has now been removed but he has had to endure 6 weeks of radiotherapy and subsquent rounds of chemotherapy. Depsite this, he has come through it with a cheeky smile, relentless determination and very little fuss.

Alfie's parents decided to set up a JustGiving page to rasie money, as funding for this condition only amounts to 1% of the national spend on Cancer Research. Through a series of fundraising events they have rasied much-needed funds.

When Castleford Male Voice Choir were made aware of "Alfie's Appeal", it was decided , with no hesitation to take part in the event. Furthermore, when Altofts Methodist Church were approached about hosting the event, they too embraced the idea wholeheartedly and have been extremely accommodating, by accepting the event with no charge for the use of Church.

If you would like to come along and support the Appeal please ensure you book early, as numbers attending is capped. Booking is either online (using the QR code on the attached photograph) or by contacting Pauline on [email protected] (01924 897643) or Ian Moss (CMVC) on 07517 354446. Admission is strictly by those holding tickets or who have pre-ordered. The ticket price of £10.00 includes food and drinks at the end of the event.

All proceeds from ticket sales and raffle tickets will be directed to the JustGiving page set up by Alfie's parents. If youy are unable to come to the event, please consider donating to the JustGiving page at: