A horse which was stuck on its back has been rescued by crews from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Cleckheaton fire station responded to the incident where a young horse was unable to get up off its back.

The report was made at 11.04am on Wednesday, July 3 on Black Road in Heath, Wakefield.

