Animal rescue: Wakefield horse saved using video call between vet and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after being stuck
A horse which was stuck on its back has been rescued by crews from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Crews from Cleckheaton fire station responded to the incident where a young horse was unable to get up off its back.
The report was made at 11.04am on Wednesday, July 3 on Black Road in Heath, Wakefield.
The crews liaised with a vet over a video call and successfully got the horse back onto its feet.