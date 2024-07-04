Animal rescue: Wakefield horse saved using video call between vet and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after being stuck

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
A horse which was stuck on its back has been rescued by crews from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Cleckheaton fire station responded to the incident where a young horse was unable to get up off its back.

The report was made at 11.04am on Wednesday, July 3 on Black Road in Heath, Wakefield.

The crews liaised with a vet over a video call and successfully got the horse back onto its feet.

