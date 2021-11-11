Appeal to find missing teenager

Have you seen missing Viktoria?

Viktoria, 14, was last seen at Wakefield Bus Station at 10pm on Tuesday, November 9.

She is described as a white female, of slim build, approximately 5ft 2in tall with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing white trainers, a blue coat with a fur hood and carrying a bag. She was also wearing her hair down.

It is thought Viktoria may have travelled to Bradford.