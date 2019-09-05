Arrest made as M62 is brought to a standstill and man is seriously injured in crash.

A man has been arrested in connection with the crash on the M62 this morning.

Police were called at 10.43am to reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles on the M62 eastbound, junction 22 and 23.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The eastbound carriageway has been closed and is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"At least one person has been seriously injured.

"One male has been arrested."

Several fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

LIVE updates as police close M62 motorway carriageway due to serious crash involving HGV

Firefighters helped remove a person from a vehicle at the scene of the crash on the M62, it's been confirmed.

Highways England has confirmed that stretch of motorway will remain CLOSED through the afternoon due to the serious collision. Other Trans-Pennine routes are already very congested.

Early estimates show that the M62 might not be r-opened until 2pm.

A full diversion route for motorists can be found here.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.