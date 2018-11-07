Asda Wakefield rolls out pizza delivery service in partnership with Just Eat

Asda Wakefield has announced it is to be one of four UK stores to trial its first pizza delivery service, in partnership with online food delivery service, Just Eat.

Customers will now be able to order from a selection of pizzas at the Asda Kitchen, priced at just £6 for a 16” pizza.

Pizza delivery system

The service, which has already been trialled for nearly a month in Killingbeck in Leeds, will deliver within approximately a two-mile radius of the store when it kicks off on November 19.

The delivery service is available from the Asda Kitchen from lunchtime onwards, however, customers can also buy the pizzas from the diner in store to choose to eat in or take away. The pizzas which are extra-large at 16” come in a variety of flavours including Margherita, American Sizzler, Pepperoni, Vegetable Supreme. There is also a special £15 meal deal that includes any pizza, 4 sides, 1 drink, dessert & dip. Orders are placed online via the Just Eat food app and it then goes directly to the Asda store, freshly cooked in the in-store diner and then delivered directly to your door.

James Ainger, Asda’s senior buying manager, said: “We are really excited to be trialling this new service in our store in Killingbeck, along with plans to roll out to three more stores later this month. We know our customers love Asda pizzas and now they can have them delivered to their doorstep.”

The service is also being roleld out to Asda stores in Nottinghamshire and Scotland. Asda and Just Eat have both confirmed that, if the trial is successful, they will look to continue the rollout to more stores.

A Just Eat spokesperson added: “We have partnered with Asda on a localised trial for takeaway delivery in Leeds. This is part of our mission to offer customers the widest choice possible and we will continue to assess the results to determine whether we can expand our partnership further.”