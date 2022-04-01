Blaze breaks out at cemetery chapel
Fire crews were called to church fire in Castleford on Wednesday night.
By Nick Frame
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:56 am
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:58 am
The call came in at 8.24pm on Wednesday after it was reported that a single-storey derelict cemetery chapel on Healdfield Road was ablaze.
They found the building 80 per cent consumed by flames.
Crews attended from Castleford, Normanton, Pontefract, Garforth, Rothwell and Killingbeck.
They used three large jets to extinguish the fire.